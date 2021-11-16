Purvanchal Expressway to be inaugurated by PM Modi today: All you need to know

The 341-km Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, is one of the biggest completed infrastructure projects by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Prime Minister Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for the inauguration today. The launch comes almost 3 years after the prime minister laid its foundation stone in Azamgarh in July 2018.

Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress. https://t.co/7Vkh5P7hDe pic.twitter.com/W2nw38S9PQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

Here’s all you need to know about the Purvanchal Expressway