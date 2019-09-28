Purulia: Two men injured as child-lifting suspicion spurs mob attack

Two men were injured in a mob attack in Purulia district on Friday morning after they were suspected of being child lifters. The villagers also torched the victims’ car and attacked the police officers when they rushed to the spot to rescue them.

Advertising

Police have arrested 10 people in this connection. According to police, the victims were passing through the village when the local residents became apprehensive of the “car from outside”.

Soon, the villagers stopped the vehicle and started setting it on fire. The two men somehow managed to come out of the car but were beaten up by the mob.

Police rescued both of them and rushed them to the hospital. However, the victims’ car was gutted.

When police reached the spot, they faced massive anger from the people.

Advertising

“We have arrested 10 people in connection with the case. However, the situation is under control. Two people got injured in the incident,” said a police officer.

According to police, they have been regularly running a campaign against rumours spread through social media. Despite that similar incidents have often been reported from several places recently.

Nearly 10 days ago, five people were beaten up in Malda on suspicions of being child lifters. The mob had even attacked a police vehicle. During the first week of September, one person was lynched, while two others

were critically injured in Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri districts respectively.

The West Bengal Assembly has passed a Bill on lynching, providing for life imprisonment to those injuring a person and capital punishment for causing death. West Bengal is now the second state in the country after Rajasthan to have passed an anti-lynching Bill.

Just like The Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019, the draft The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, proposed life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh as the maximum punishment for someone whose act is found to lead to death of a person. However, capital punishment for causing death was inserted in the Bill that was tabled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly.

The Bill carries punishment of jail term of three years to life imprisonment in cases of assault leading to injury, besides fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. In case of death, perpetrators can be punished with death sentence or rigorous life imprisonment and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.