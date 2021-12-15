Union MoS Ajay Mishra loses temper when asked about jailed son 

A purported video of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra has emerged on social media in which he allegedly abuses a journalist after being asked about his son Ashish, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

In the video, which has been shared by news agency ANI, Mishra is seen getting worked up when the journalist asks him a question about his jailed son. The minister then loses his cool and gets involved in an angry exchange where he is heard saying, “Don’t you feel ashamed?”

The Indian Express could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

Ashish is among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

On Monday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police moved an application in a court seeking to invoke four more criminal charges, including the attempt to murder and under the Arms Act, against the 13 accused.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave an adjournment of business notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team of the UP police on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He stated that the Centre must sack Ajay Mishra as his son is an accused in the incident.