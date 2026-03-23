What first-ever analysis of Parliament questions on disability issues revealed

The report tracked and analysed every disability-related question raised in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions in 2025 (File photo).

India’s parliamentarians raised 170 disability-related questions across three sessions in 2025, but of the 208 MPs who engaged with the issue, 76 per cent did so only once, with an overwhelming focus on rehabilitation and social protection. These were the findings of a first-of-its-kind report, titled ‘Purple Sabha: State of Disability in Parliament’, launched Monday.

The novel report tracked and analysed every disability-related question raised in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions in 2025. It found that 208 MPs from 23 states asked 170 questions.

However, of 208 MPs, 158, or 76 per cent, raised exactly one question throughout the year. “This single-question majority is the dataset’s starkest structural finding: parliamentary engagement with disability is wide but shallow, driven by a small cohort of repeat contributors, rather than broad-based member commitment,” the report stated.