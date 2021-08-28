Purohit named Chandigarh Administrator

August 28, 2021 4:03:21 am
Banwarilal Purohit will hold the additional charge of Chandigarh Administrator, besides being the Punjab Governor, an order released by the President of India’s office said on Friday. Purohit has replaced VP Singh Badnore, whose term ended on August 22.
Purohit, 81, is the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Punjab, and will continue holding those charges.
An statement said: “The President of India has been pleased to appoint Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes the charge of the office of Governor of Punjab until regular arrangements are made. The President… has also been pleased to appoint Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator… of Chandigarh.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-