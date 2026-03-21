Woman killed by partner, his associates in Bihar for refusing to engage in sexual acts with others

An 18-year-old woman from Bihar’s Purnea district was allegedly killed by her partner and his associates after she resisted pressure to engage in sexual acts with them, police said on Saturday. One accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the others.
According to the Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat, the woman’s father approached the local police station on March 12 to report that his daughter had been missing since around 11 pm on March 11. “Suspecting abduction, he filed a complaint against unknown persons,” the SP said.
Acting on the complaint, the police launched a technical investigation and took one suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar (20), into custody. “During questioning, Sachin revealed that he had been in contact with the woman for the past three to four months and had been in regular touch over the phone,” the officer said.
According to the SP, on the night of March 11, Kumar, the woman, and three of his friends went out to attend a local fair. “They later stopped at a tea stall owned by one of the accused’s associates. It was there that the crime unfolded,” the SP said.
SP Sahrawat revealed the accused admitted that he established physical relations with the woman at the location and “subsequently pressured her to engage in similar acts with his friends”.
“In the course of the incident, when the victim resisted, a scuffle broke out, during which the accused persons killed her,” Sahrawat said.
The accused then attempted to conceal the crime by disposing of the body in a maize field nearby. “The body was tied in a sack and hidden in the field. It has been recovered on the basis of the arrested accused’s disclosure,” the SP said.
Story continues below this ad
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene. The SP said a team has been constituted under the supervision of the SDPO, Baisi, to track down and arrest the remaining accused at the earliest. “Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
Professional Expertise & Credentials
An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
Specialized Beats
Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues:
Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact.
Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors.
Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues.
Personal Interests & Digital Literacy
Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More