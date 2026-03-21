Woman killed by partner, his associates in Bihar for refusing to engage in sexual acts with others

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a technical investigation and took one suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar (20), into custody. (File photo)

An 18-year-old woman from Bihar’s Purnea district was allegedly killed by her partner and his associates after she resisted pressure to engage in sexual acts with them, police said on Saturday. One accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the others.

According to the Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat, the woman’s father approached the local police station on March 12 to report that his daughter had been missing since around 11 pm on March 11. “Suspecting abduction, he filed a complaint against unknown persons,” the SP said.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a technical investigation and took one suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar (20), into custody. “During questioning, Sachin revealed that he had been in contact with the woman for the past three to four months and had been in regular touch over the phone,” the officer said.