Devotee dies, over 30 in hospital after Puri Rath Yatra crowd rush

One person allegedly died due to suffocation and over 30 people have been hospitalised due to a crowd crush during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Thursday.

A 45-year-old devotee reportedly became unconscious due to the heavy rush on the Grand Road in Puri. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital immediately, but was later declared dead.

The number of casualties have not been officially confirmed by authorities.

VIDEO | Puri: Several devotees faint during Jagannath Rath Yatra. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nejFj72WE7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026

The condition of most patients are said to be stable, hospital sources said. “Additional healthcare personnel were deployed to take care of sick devotees. Senior officials are monitoring the situation,” said an official.

Despite heavy rain, over 5 lakh devotees from Odisha and outside gather at Puri to witness the Rath Yatra, during which the sibling deities, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, are believed to embark on an annual sojourn from their 12th-century temples to Gundicha Temple. Devotees pull three large chariots to mark the day.