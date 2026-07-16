Devotee dies, over 30 in hospital after Puri Rath Yatra crowd rush

A senior official said a number of devotees were rescued and taken to hospital after they fell.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readPuriUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 06:04 PM IST
An injured person being carried out of the crowd during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. (PTI Photo/Enhanced by AI)An injured person being carried out of the crowd during the Jagannath Rath Yatra. (PTI Photo/Enhanced by AI)
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One person allegedly died due to suffocation and over 30 people have been hospitalised due to a crowd crush during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Thursday.

A 45-year-old devotee reportedly became unconscious due to the heavy rush on the Grand Road in Puri. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital immediately, but was later declared dead.

The number of casualties have not been officially confirmed by authorities.

The condition of most patients are said to be stable, hospital sources said. “Additional healthcare personnel were deployed to take care of sick devotees. Senior officials are monitoring the situation,” said an official.

Despite heavy rain, over 5 lakh devotees from Odisha and outside gather at Puri to witness the Rath Yatra, during which the sibling deities, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, are believed to embark on an annual sojourn from their 12th-century temples to Gundicha Temple. Devotees pull three large chariots to mark the day.

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Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

 

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