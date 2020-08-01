Puri launches guidebook on central scheme for affordable housing

“We have clarified that if anyone has the Aarogya Setu app, it’s like a passport, why should anybody want any quarantine,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. “We have clarified that if anyone has the Aarogya Setu app, it’s like a passport, why should anybody want any quarantine,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

As part of a new central scheme to provide affordable housing on rent to the poor from the pool of government houses lying unused in India, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday launched a guidebook or knowledge pack to provide policy clarity to all stakeholders.

Puri also launched ‘CREDAI Awaas App’ and NAREDCO’s online portal ‘HousingforAll.com’ through a video conference.

“About 1.08 lakh houses constructed under previous government schemes are vacant in 159 cities, which are potentially available for rental housing for urban migrants or the poor,” Puri said.

The Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme, which has been launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, will provide dignified and affordable living spaces for urban migrants/ poor in need, said Puri.

The scheme will also help real estate developers retain labour forces on their sites, he said, adding the rental housing will be beneficial for youths.

To achieve the government’s target under ‘Housing For All’ by 2022, Puri said the ministry has almost sanctioned the entire 1.12 crore dwelling units as envisaged under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban). About 70 per cent of sanctioned houses have been grounded. Puri said the face of the national capital would change with the implementation of three major schemes, including a land pooling policy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd