Puri-Koraput Express launch: Train number, route, stops, timetable

Indian Railways will introduce Puri-Koraput Express to improve rail connectivity in Odisha. Check the train number, route, stoppages, timetable and other key travel details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 5, 2026 07:59 PM IST
Puri-Koraput Express will improve rail connectivity across Odisha. (Image: ECoR)Puri-Koraput Express will improve rail connectivity across Odisha. (Image: ECoR)
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Puri-Koraput Express train launch: Indian Railways (IR) is set to launch a new express train between Puri and Koraput. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train from Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday (July 6). The new train service is expected to improve rail connectivity within Odisha. It will be maintained and operated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

“Introduction of the Puri-Koraput Express fulfils the long-standing aspiration of people by providing direct rail connectivity between the holy city of Puri and the tribal heartland of Koraput. The train will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, patients, traders, and the local residents by improving access to religious destinations, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial centres across the state,” the zonal railway said in a statement.

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Puri-Koraput Express train inaugural special: Train number, Route

On Monday, the Puri-Koraput Express will run as an inaugural service. It will run as train number 18407/18408. It will run via Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Kakiriguma and Damanjodi.

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Puri-Koraput Express train: Stoppage, Frequency

During its journey between Puri and Koraput, train number 18407/18408 will halt at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj, Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur Road, Kakiriguma and Damanjodi.

The train will run from Puri on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and from Koraput on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Puri-Koraput Express train: Timetable

During its regular service, train number 18407 will depart from Puri at 7 am and arrive at Koraput at 11:30 pm. On the return journey, train number 18408 will leave Koraput at 5 am and reach Puri at 10:20 pm. The introduction of train number 18407/18408 Puri-Koraput-Puri Express was approved by the Railway Board on May 13, 2026.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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