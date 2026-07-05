Puri-Koraput Express launch: Train number, route, stops, timetable

Puri-Koraput Express train launch: Indian Railways (IR) is set to launch a new express train between Puri and Koraput. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train from Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday (July 6). The new train service is expected to improve rail connectivity within Odisha. It will be maintained and operated by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

“Introduction of the Puri-Koraput Express fulfils the long-standing aspiration of people by providing direct rail connectivity between the holy city of Puri and the tribal heartland of Koraput. The train will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, patients, traders, and the local residents by improving access to religious destinations, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial centres across the state,” the zonal railway said in a statement.