Valuables inside treasure trove safe, match 1978 inventory: Jagannath Temple officials

The Jagannath Temple, one among the four dhaams as per Hinduism, draws massive crowds from across the country. (file photo)

The precious jewellery and valuables stored inside the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath Temple have been found safe and match completely with the inventory list drawn out in 1978, temple officials have said.

As the third phase of the inventory process resumed on Monday, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee said the ongoing exercise is being carried out as per the 1978 inventory list following the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the state government.

“We are doing the inventory process in a transparent and flawless manner. The current phase of inventory will continue on Tuesday as well. The entire process is being conducted under CCTV surveillance with presence of only authorised persons allowed. The process is also being video-graphed,” Padhee told reporters after completion of the process.