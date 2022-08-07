Puri-Digha Express, Puri-Howrah Shatabdi services restored: Indian Railways

August 7, 2022 4:48:05 pm
South Eastern Railway has restored the services of Puri-Digha-Puri Weekly Express and Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express trains, according to an official release.
The operation of Puri-Digha-Puri Weekly Express was restarted on Saturday while Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express will begin running from October 10.
As per the schedule, Puri-Digha Express (22890) will leave Puri every Saturday at 9:05 pm and reach Digha at 6:35 am of the next day. In the return direction, Digha-Puri Express (22889) will depart from Digha every Sunday at 5:25 pm and arrive at Puri at 02:55 am of the following day.
Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express (12278) will leave Puri daily at 5:45 am and reach Howrah at 1:45 pm on the same day. In the return direction, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express (12277) will depart from Howrah daily at 2:15 pm and arrive at Puri at 9:50 pm, the same day.
