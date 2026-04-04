Puri airport gets Centre’s Stage-I forest clearance; project to boost global pilgrim connectivity

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The proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri has received Stage-I (in-principle) forest clearance from the Centre — a move set to boost connectivity to the pilgrim town in Odisha.
In a letter to the Odisha government on April 1, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change allowed diversion of 27.886 hectares of forest land for the project, while setting conditions for final (Stage-II) approval.
The Stage-I nod for the greenfield airport follows a recommendation by the advisory committee, which examined the state’s 2023 proposal on February 27.
“Though the Stage I forest clearance is a conditional approval for diverting forest land for non-forestry projects, it’s a major go ahead for the project. The Centre has set certain conditions like compensatory afforestation, payment for forest land diversion, protection of wildlife and ecosystem. We will fulfil all the conditions and apply for final approval,” an Odisha government officer said.
Officials said construction can begin only after final approval from the Centre.
Earlier, on June 26 last year, the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) for infrastructure recommended environmental clearance for the airport, while asking the state to seek comments from its coastal regulation zone (CRZ) division as part of the site falls under CRZ.
The EAC also asked the state to assess the impact on migratory birds that flock to Chilika lake nearby every winter, and submit mitigation plans for Olive Ridley turtles that nest along Odisha’s coast and Irrawaddy dolphins found near Satapada.
The airport was proposed by former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to position Puri — home to Lord Jagannath and one of Hinduism’s four Dhams — as a hub of international tourism and economic activity.
In a January 2021 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik said the project would help bring devotees from across the world to Puri and promote Jagannath culture globally, noting that the annual Rath Yatra draws millions to the temple town.
Site clearance for the greenfield project was granted in September 2023. While Bhubaneswar, about 60 km away, already has an international airport, officials said the proposed facility in Puri is expected to handle over 4 million passengers annually.
The Union civil aviation ministry granted in-principle approval on May 5, 2025, based on the state’s proposal submitted through its commerce and transport department. The project, estimated at Rs 5,631 crore, will span 471.34 hectares, including 27.886 hectares of forest land.
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