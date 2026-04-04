Puri airport gets Centre’s Stage-I forest clearance; project to boost global pilgrim connectivity

The Stage-I nod for the greenfield airport follows a recommendation by the advisory committee, which examined the state’s 2023 proposal on February 27. (File photo)

The proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri has received Stage-I (in-principle) forest clearance from the Centre — a move set to boost connectivity to the pilgrim town in Odisha.

In a letter to the Odisha government on April 1, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change allowed diversion of 27.886 hectares of forest land for the project, while setting conditions for final (Stage-II) approval.

The Stage-I nod for the greenfield airport follows a recommendation by the advisory committee, which examined the state’s 2023 proposal on February 27.

“Though the Stage I forest clearance is a conditional approval for diverting forest land for non-forestry projects, it’s a major go ahead for the project. The Centre has set certain conditions like compensatory afforestation, payment for forest land diversion, protection of wildlife and ecosystem. We will fulfil all the conditions and apply for final approval,” an Odisha government officer said.