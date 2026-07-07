Purge in Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office: Private Secretary, two Additional PSs removed

In a rare move, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has simultaneously removed three key aides of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
While the Private Secretary to the Minister has been shunted out on “administrative grounds”, an Additional Private Secretary has been “prematurely repatriated”, and the appointment of another Additional Private Secretary has been “terminated”.
The decisions were announced in separate orders dated July 3. The Indian Express reached out to top officials of the ministry for a comment on the changes, but did not receive any response.
“…Shri Amar Singh, IRS (IT:2010), Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is repatriated to his parent cadre, i.e Department of Revenue, on administrative ground and relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” the ministry’s order stated.
Amar Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer, was initially appointed as Private Secretary to Yadav in 2021, when the Minister held the Labour and Employment portfolio. Earlier a Deputy Secretary, he was upgraded to Director in 2024. His appointment was “for the period up to 07.09.2026 (i.e. for the balance period of his tenure of five years as Private Secretary) or on co-terminus basis or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Minister or until further orders, whichever event occurs the earliest,” according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) memorandum dated June 25, 2024.
Similarly, another order said Shailesh Kumar Singh, Additional Private Secretary to the Minister, was being “prematurely repatriated” to his parent cadre, with the provision of “extended cooling off”, and relieved of his duties with immediate effect. “Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh is directed to report to his parent cadre i.e Department of Personnel and Training immediately,” the order said.
A third order said the appointment of Ayush Saran, also Additional Private Secretary to the minister, was being “terminated” with immediate effect. “In pursuance of Department of Personnel and Training’s O.M. No 23/1/2024… dated 2nd July, 2026, and with the approval of the competent authority, the appointment of Shri Ayush Saran as Additional Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is terminated with immediate effect. Shri Ayush Saran is relieved of his duties immediately,” said the order, signed by Under Secretary Vibhuti Panjiyar. Copies of the order were marked to the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat and the DoPT, among others.