Purge in Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office: Private Secretary, two Additional PSs removed

In a rare move, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has simultaneously removed three key aides of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

While the Private Secretary to the Minister has been shunted out on “administrative grounds”, an Additional Private Secretary has been “prematurely repatriated”, and the appointment of another Additional Private Secretary has been “terminated”.

The decisions were announced in separate orders dated July 3. The Indian Express reached out to top officials of the ministry for a comment on the changes, but did not receive any response.

“…Shri Amar Singh, IRS (IT:2010), Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is repatriated to his parent cadre, i.e Department of Revenue, on administrative ground and relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” the ministry’s order stated.