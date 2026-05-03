Rare sight: Hurriyat’s Mirwaiz shares stage with mainstream politicians in Kashmir

In what’s a rare sight in Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was seen sharing the stage with the mainstream political leaders from across parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, BJP and Congress.

On Saturday, Mirwaiz attended the book release of noted neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan in Srinagar, where several mainstream leaders — including former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Ashok Koul, former Union minister and Congress leader Saif-ud-din Soz, and former minister and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar — were also present. Notably, Mirwaiz shared his seat with J&K Assembly speaker Adul Rahim Rather — the two leaders were seated on a sofa.

This is remarkably a rare instance since separatist and mainstream political leaders do not often share company in public, staying away from each other even at social gatherings.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the event, Mirwaiz called it “purely literary and social”. He said: “This was purely a literary and social event held to acknowledge and appreciate the life and humanitarian contributions of a respected Kashmiri doctor. Such occasions are above politics and serve to highlight values like service, compassion and shared humanity.”

He added that participation in a social event attended by mainstream political leaders did not “affect or reflect one’s political ideology or approach”.

Earlier, speaking at the book release, Mirwaiz praised Dr Razdan, who is a leading neurologist in the valley and also a Kashmiri Pandit.

“We have assembled here not just at the book release function but to celebrate a life that has made humanity, love and compassion as its mission. Dr sahib regarded the medical profession as worship…I would myself call him many times for the appointment of someone… After meeting him, they would say, the way Dr sahib talked to them with love, they felt better instantly. This is his quality.”

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The event, organised at a hotel in Srinagar, marked the release of the book, ‘Healer in Exile: The Untold Story of Dr. Sushil Razdan’, authored by Dr Razdan’s son Sachin Razdan. Apart from politicians, many doctors and civil society members also remained present.