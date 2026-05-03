Rare sight: Hurriyat’s Mirwaiz shares stage with mainstream politicians in Kashmir

The event, organised at a hotel in Srinagar, marked the release of the book, ‘Healer in Exile: The Untold Story of Dr. Sushil Razdan’, authored by Dr Razdan’s son Sachin Razdan. Apart from politicians, many doctors and civil society members also remained present.
In what’s a rare sight in Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was seen sharing the stage with the mainstream political leaders from across parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, BJP and Congress.
On Saturday, Mirwaiz attended the book release of noted neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan in Srinagar, where several mainstream leaders — including former J&K chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Ashok Koul, former Union minister and Congress leader Saif-ud-din Soz, and former minister and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar — were also present. Notably, Mirwaiz shared his seat with J&K Assembly speaker Adul Rahim Rather — the two leaders were seated on a sofa.
This is remarkably a rare instance since separatist and mainstream political leaders do not often share company in public, staying away from each other even at social gatherings.
Speaking to The Indian Express after the event, Mirwaiz called it “purely literary and social”. He said: “This was purely a literary and social event held to acknowledge and appreciate the life and humanitarian contributions of a respected Kashmiri doctor. Such occasions are above politics and serve to highlight values like service, compassion and shared humanity.”
He added that participation in a social event attended by mainstream political leaders did not “affect or reflect one’s political ideology or approach”.
Earlier, speaking at the book release, Mirwaiz praised Dr Razdan, who is a leading neurologist in the valley and also a Kashmiri Pandit.
“We have assembled here not just at the book release function but to celebrate a life that has made humanity, love and compassion as its mission. Dr sahib regarded the medical profession as worship…I would myself call him many times for the appointment of someone… After meeting him, they would say, the way Dr sahib talked to them with love, they felt better instantly. This is his quality.”
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The event, organised at a hotel in Srinagar, marked the release of the book, ‘Healer in Exile: The Untold Story of Dr. Sushil Razdan’, authored by Dr Razdan’s son Sachin Razdan. Apart from politicians, many doctors and civil society members also remained present.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More