Punjab’s sex ratio falls by 7 points, lags behind national average

On the gender equality goal, state has achieved 46 points. (Express Photo) On the gender equality goal, state has achieved 46 points. (Express Photo)

According to the NITI Aayog’s SDG 2019 Index, the sex ratio in Punjab fell from 893 to 886 in 2019, and the state lagged behind the national average of sex ratio indicator as India’s sex ratio average is 896. On the gender equality goal, state has achieved 46 points.

Though it has gained three points compared to last year, as its score was 43 in 2018, it is still in the list of aspirant states on the index as far as gender equality is considered.

Punjab has to learn from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on sex ratio indicator as the hill state has a sex ratio of 918. Haryana, Punjab’s other neighbour, has performed worse than Punjab, having a sex ratio of 833. Even Delhi’s score at 850 is worse than Punjab. The target national average is 954. Punjab’s sex ratio at birth is 44 as compared to national average of 52.

The skewed sex ratio has been a major issue in Punjab in the previous decade. Successive governments have taken up several schemes to sensitise people so that the state does not earn the sobriquet of “kudi maar” (girl-child killer) state. India has banned female foeticide. Even the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, had issued an edict against female foeticide.

On other indicators like operational land holdings, Punjab’s women have a long way to go. The state’s points on the gender-wise operational land holdings indicator is 0.01 against a national average of 13.

Punjab fares better than the national average on male-female ratio of average wage/salary having 0.96 points compared to national average of 0.78 points.

Even on the domestic violence front, Punjab’s women face lesser spousal violence compared to national average. Punjab’s score is 21.2 compared to India’s 33.

The state’s rank slipped from 10 to 12 in the 2019 index and it did not find a special mention on any of 17 goals. The survey was carried on 36 states and UTs.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had expressed satisfaction that the state’s overall score at 62 was better than the national average of 60.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App