Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory manufactures its 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

Vande Bharat train: Punjab’s Kapurthala-based Rail Coach Factory has manufactured its first Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train will now undergo oscillation trial runs. The move is an important step to assess ride quality, safety parameters and dynamic performance before it is inducted into regular passenger service.
This marks the first time a Vande Bharat train has been manufactured outside the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Vande Bharat chair car rake is also being produced at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.
“Designed and built indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the train was developed under the Make in India program. From initial concept and design to prototyping and production, the process showcased India’s growing capability in rail technology, culminating in a train that combines speed, efficiency, and passenger comfort,” the Ministry of Railways said.
Since 2018, a total of 97 Vande Bharat chair car trains have been manufactured. All of these have been manufactured at the ICF, Chennai. At present, the Vande Bharat Express operates with three different coach configurations, comprising 8, 16 and 20 coaches.
Vande Bharat train features
Vande Bharat Chair Car rake features ergonomically designed reclining seats with ample legroom, large panoramic windows to provide better views and natural lighting and fully air-conditioned coaches to maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the trip. The train also has automatic sliding doors, bio-vacuum toilets, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations.
Fitted with KAVACH.
Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
Better Ride Comfort.
CCTVs in all Coaches.
For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More