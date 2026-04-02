Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory manufactures its 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

Since 2018, a total of 97 Vande Bharat chair car trains have been manufactured. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat train: Punjab’s Kapurthala-based Rail Coach Factory has manufactured its first Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train will now undergo oscillation trial runs. The move is an important step to assess ride quality, safety parameters and dynamic performance before it is inducted into regular passenger service.

This marks the first time a Vande Bharat train has been manufactured outside the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Vande Bharat chair car rake is also being produced at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

“Designed and built indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the train was developed under the Make in India program. From initial concept and design to prototyping and production, the process showcased India’s growing capability in rail technology, culminating in a train that combines speed, efficiency, and passenger comfort,” the Ministry of Railways said.