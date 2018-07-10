Punjab’s Mukstar gears up for PM Narendra Modi’s Kisan rally tomorrow

Preparations in progress for the rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Malout. Gurmeet Singh Preparations in progress for the rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Malout. Gurmeet Singh

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will address a ‘Kisan rally’ at Dana Mandi of Malaut town of Muktsar district of Punjab on July 11.Though it will be jointly organised by SAD-BJP, SAD workers are going all out to make the arrangements. As part of security measures, the sabzi mandi of Malaut which supplies vegetables to the whole town and even to adjoining villages, will remain shut on July 10 and July 11 as 42 shops of wholesale sabzi mandi fall inside the dana mandi. Not only this, even over 150 rehri vendors who sell vegetables within six-km radius of dana mandi have also been told to stay off roads as the PM will travel by road from helipad in Chhapianwali village till Dana Mandi. Rehris and kiosks the way from Chhapianwali till Dana Mandi will remain off the roads for three days, from July 9- July 11. Rakesh Grover, ex-president of vegetable and fruit mandi of Malaut, said,

“On Monday, we sold our vegetables with great difficulty. Police are checking each and every vehicle entering the mandi. For the next two days, we have been told to close our shops. Alogn with us, 150 small vendors will also remain without income for two days.” Ramesh Juneja, president of Ahrtiya Association of Malaut, however, said, “Police has taken details from our shops as part of security measures. Though our shops will remain open, we will have no work because of rally’s rush.”

Meanwhile, Juneja is happy as the potholed roads of Dana Mandi have been repaired overnight.” Waterlogging was an issue in the Mandi even after a mild spell of rain, but a pit had been dug to drain rain water and roads were also repaired,” said Juneja.

Anil Sareen, spokesperson, BJP Punjab, said, “It will be a combined show of SAD-BJP and mainly it is a Kisan rally after a historic hike in MSP done by the NDA government.” Bunty Romana, a SAD leader who is monitoring the preparations, said, “Mainly, farmers from Muktsar, Mansa, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Bathinda will be coming as the districts are located close by. Farmers from adjoining villages of Haryana and Rajasthan will also attend. The gathering from Punjab alone will be more than 50,000,” he added.

