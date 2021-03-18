Punjab’s daily Covid count breaches 2,000-mark

With 2,039 new cases, the state’s Covid tally reached 2,03,049. The maximum new cases were recorded in Jalandhar (277), Ludhiana (233) and SAS Nagar (222). (Express Photo)

IN YET another highest single-day case count in the past five months, Punjab recorded 2,039 new Covid cases and 35 more deaths Wednesday.

It was on September 23 last year that the daily case count in Punjab had crossed the 2,000-mark and 2,123 cases were reported that day.

This is the second Covid wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17, 2020.

With 35 more deaths, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,172. Among 35 deaths reported Wednesday, seven died in Jalandhar, six in SBS Nagar, five each in Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, three in Tarn Taran, two each in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Patiala and one each in SAS Nagar and Sangrur.

With 2,039 new cases, the state’s Covid tally reached 2,03,049. The maximum new cases were recorded in Jalandhar (277), Ludhiana (233) and SAS Nagar (222).

While 27 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 283 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in Jalandhar (1,701).

Don’t hesitate to get vaccinated: Ludhiana DC

On Wednesday, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma urged the citizen of the district to shun the vaccine hesitancy and accept the Covid shots to build vaccine-induced herd immunity.

Interacting with people in his weekly Facebook live session, the DC said it was sad that people of the targeted category are not much coming forward for the vaccine despite the surge in cases. He said that “people must embrace the vaccine to win the war against the invisible enemy in form of the infectious disease”.

Asserting that both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are safe and effective, the deputy commissioner said that “by not accepting the vaccine, we are not fulfilling our responsibility towards the country”.

He said the district administration has adequate stock of 70,000 vaccines in the district and vaccination is being carried out for free in all government hospitals and the facility has been ensured at Rs 250 in the private health institutions.