Punjab’s Covid death toll crosses 1,200-mark, 1,513 new cases

The Covid-19 death toll breached the 1,200-mark in Punjab as the state reported 41 more deaths, driving up the total fatality count to 1,219. There were 1,513 new cases of infection reported Wednesday, taking the total tally of cases to 46,090.

Twelve deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five from Patiala, four each from Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, three from Gurdaspur, two each from Barnala, Mansa, Muktsar and Sangrur and one each from Bathinda, Jalandhar, Moga, Mohali and Pathankot.

Maximum new cases of infections were from Ludhiana (472), followed by Patiala (237), Jalandhar (147), Gurdaspur (131) and Hoshiarpur (83).

In Gurdaspur, police tweeted that ASI Harish Kumar lost his life fighting Covid-19. This was the sixth death in Punjab Police due to Covid-19. Three cops from Ludhiana city police tested positive. An assistant sub-inspector from control room, a home guard from anti-narcotic cell and a constable from Industrial Area-A subdivision also tested positive.

Ludhiana district neared 10,000-mark with total number of infections reaching 9,794 in the district. Jalandhar has reported 5,631 cases of infection, followed by Patiala with 5,420 cases, Amritsar with 3,538 cases and Mohali with 3,068 cases. Ludhiana has also reported maximum deaths (347), followed by Jalandhar (143), Patiala (135), Amritsar (130) and Sangrur (76).

Sangrur has reported 2,015 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district. Mohali has reported 65 deaths, sixth highest from a district.

As per the official media bulletin, there are 14,640 active cases in the state, 423 of them on oxygen support and 60 on ventilator support. 30,231 patients have been discharged.

