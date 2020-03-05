Punjab’s coronavirus plan: No biometric attendance at state govt offices, new app for alerts

Mandi board, secretariat offices have also been told to abstain from recording biometric attendance. (Representational) Mandi board, secretariat offices have also been told to abstain from recording biometric attendance. (Representational)

In a preventive move against the coronavirus threat, Punjab government on Thursday directed all state government offices to stop biometric attendance and switch to marking attendance on registers. Similar orders have also been issued by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) where over 35,000 employees mark their attendance via biometric machines. Mandi board, secretariat offices have also been told to abstain from recording biometric attendance.

Apart from this, the state is also working towards launching a coronavirus alert app — COVA — to share details of affected areas, number of patients (confirmed, suspected, deaths) and even general awareness tips.

“The app is likely to be launched next week,”revealed officials of the Punjab government, who are working on this awareness app.

Apart from this, schools have also been told to reveal travel history of all students who have come to Punjab under any exchange programme.

As part of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, instructions have been issued to all the districts to get details about foreign students in schools under exchange programmes. Institutions are supposed to provide information to Civil Surgeon of their respecified district if they have visitors/students from Singapore, Italy, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, North Korea.

Ajaypal Singh, Superintending Engineer of PSPCL and member of Punjab State Electricity Board Employees Association, said,”We have cancelled our Holi function at officers club, Patiala, as a precautionary measure and have decided not to visit Crafts Mela in Patiala. We don’t want to take any risk.”‘

In addition to this, even SAD has cancelled its Hola Mohalla conference of March 9 at Anandpur Sahib and district-level conferences of Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Fatehgarh Sahib scheduled to be held on March 11, March 14, March 18 and March 21, respectively. It was informed by SAD spokesperson, Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, in a tweet.

He, however, said,”Mansa rally will be held on March 7 as usual.”

Meanwhile, a suspected coronavirus patient has been admitted in isolation ward of the Bathinda civil hospital. The patient came from Malaysia. His samples have been taken for further testing.

