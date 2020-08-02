Punjab’s AAG quits, CM rejects her resignation

Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar. Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar.

Days after Punjab Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar resigned after expressing his displeasure with the legal department, Punjab Additional Advocate General Rameeza Hakim, who is the wife of AG Atul Nanda, has resigned from the post.

But the CM has not accepted her resignation.

Amarinder had rejected Kumar’s resignation too and directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to direct the legal department to work towards expediting proceedings in the ongoing case in the High Court challenging Kumar’s appointment.

Rameeza Hakim, sources said, sent her resignation to the Chief Secretary with a copy to Home Secretary Satish Chandra on Saturday. The department of home was preparing to put it up to the CM on next working day on Monday but before this, the media adviser to CM, Raveen Thukral, tweeted to say on Sunday that the CM has directed that her resignation should be rejected.

Hakim, in a note to her colleagues, had cited “present circumstances” and personal reasons for her decision.

The note stated: “Being a part of TAG (Team Advocate General) and working with all of you, under the stellar leadership of the AG Punjab, for the last three years has been and always will be one of the most cherished chapters of my professional life. It enabled me to participate in complex litigation, research new areas of jurisprudence and of course interact with all of you. However, given present circumstances and for personal reasons, I find myself unable to continue to be of service to the Government of Punjab. I have hence tendered my resignation as Additional Advocate General with a wish to return to private practice.”

The note added: “Since I may not be able to meet with all of you, through this message I wish to thank each and every one of you. It was a pleasure and a privilege working with you all. I wish you all the very best in your future and seek your continued support and assistance to our AG. I am of course always available to each and every one of you for any assistance that I may be able to offer in my private capacity. Thank you once again. Stay Safe. Good Bye.”

After the entire day of speculation and conjecture at what could have forced her to resign, Thukral tweeted: “Urge all to stop speculating on resignation of Addl AG Punjab Rameeza Hakeem. Facts are @CsPunjab had received her resignation late last night & has been asked by CM @capt_amarinder to reject the same as govt can’t let go of advocate of such exceptional caliber & competence.”

