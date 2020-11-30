‘Ann de date hun azma ke dekh lo’: Punjabi singers’ riveting anthems liven up farmers’ protests

Kanwar Grewal Harf Cheema sing at a Kisan Morcha

“Khich le jatta khich tayari pecha pai gaya Centre naal… (Come on farmer…make all arrangements for marching…it is a direct confrontation with Centre).”

Played during their travels, during langar and at morchas, this song by Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema appears to have become the anthem for the Delhi protest. This song was released by the two singers on November 21. In fact, Grewal himself attends many kisan morchas and in a social media video was seen making tea for protesters getting ready for ‘Delhi Chalo’.

The song talks about the farm laws and urges farmers to go to Delhi in large numbers — “Pind pind cho bharo trallian…gal nahi banni canter naal… (gather people from every village in tractor- trolleys…small canters will not serve purpose)”.

The duo also travelled to Delhi and in a video message declared their support for the farmers camped there.

Not only Pecha, in the last two months, many singers have released their single track songs based on farmers. Kanwar Grewal’s ‘Ailaan’ was about the ongoing struggle of farmers in morchas, which has been happening since October 1 in Punjab as he sang… ‘Tenu Delhi eh ekath pareshaan karuga Tere fayede nalo jyada nuksaan karuga par faslan da faisla kisan karuga (Delhi, this gathering will bother you, it will hurt you more than giving any benefit, but the farmer will be the sole decider of the price of his crops). In the last two months, many singers have released songs directly targeting the NDA government in their songs and supporting farmers.

‘Anndata’ is another song by Harbhajan Mann in which he sings… “Khet Sadi maa…khet sadi pagg. Pagg sadhan, dhan hai tu jag diya anndateya (fields are our mother…fields are our pride…you are great…world’s food grower.”

Maan released this song last month. Preet Kakro released another song — ‘Kisan’ — in which he sings: sakhat mehnat karke vi sadkan te rulde (even after doing hard work, they are on roads).

Oil painter Sarabjeet sang while playing the harmonium: “Je datte rahe taan jitt jawange (if we remain stuck to our demands, we will win)” In the entire song…an oil paining is being made on a canvas and by the end of the song…the painting is complete, it shows an old farmer sitting on train tracks, holding the flag of a farmer union.

‘Dharna’ is yet another song by Kulbir Jhinjer and Tarsem Jasser, which talks about the dharnas going on in Punjab. “All these songs were released a month ago and are often played in morchas. Jatta kich le tayari was the song which I played throughout my way to Delhi…it charges up the whole mood,” said Tarsem Singh Sewewala, state general secretary of Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union.

“This song was played at Panipt when we ate langar, on the road and even at Karnal… when cops were using tear gas shells and water cannons on us,” said Rajinder Singh Deep Singhwala from Krantikari Kisan Union.

In August, Manmohan Waris and Kamal Heer were the first ones to talk about farming as they sang ‘Acche dina ne Punjab di kisani rol ti‘ (The ‘acche din’ tagline of NDA has spoiled the farming of Punjab). Babbu Maan’s song ‘Mandian ch Jatt Rulda’ is equally popular and talks about debt and farmer suicides. Babbu Maan also addressed farmers at Delhi’s outskirts Saturday evening where he said, “These are the same youngsters who are labelled drug addicts…look how they removed boulders, trucks from roads.”

On November 27, Sufi Singer Satinder Sartaj, upset over the use of tear gas, water cannons on farmers, wrote these lines on his Facebook page:

Kadam ni rukne rokan le ke dekh lo

Ann de date hun azma ke dekh lo

Sadkan vich hi khadde putto, parlo hai!

Jang chhirhi hai khedi rutte, parlo hai!

(They will not stop now, you can throw as many obstacles their way as you want, you can challenge the anndata, deep pits have been dug in roads…is this a war but of which season….Dooms Day!!)

