Punjabi singer arrested from hospital with 30 gm opium

Police examined his possessions and found with 30 gm opium in it. (Representational Photo) Police examined his possessions and found with 30 gm opium in it. (Representational Photo)

Punjabi singer Gurinder Pal Singh alias Badda Grewal was arrested by the Sohana police on Friday, for possessing 30 gm opium. The accused was arrested from a private hospital, where he was admitted due to deteriorated health condition caused by drug overdose.

According to the FIR, Gurinderpal Singh was admitted to SGHS Hospital in Sohana, where a team led by Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh arrested him. SI Harjinder Singh said that the accused was arrested after the police examined his possessions and found with 30 gm opium in it. The accused was booked under Sections 27 and 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act at the Sohana police station.

Gurinder Pal Singh alias Badda Grewal, hails from Sangrur district and is said to be a close aide of Punjabi singer Elly Mangat. The district police had booked Mangat after he and his accomplices had got into a scuffle with Punjabi singers Randhawa brothers at Purab Premium Apartments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd