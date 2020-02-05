After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Afsana Khan courts controversy

This comes days after Punjab Police booked Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirat Aulakh on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in a song the duo had uploaded on social media. (File) This comes days after Punjab Police booked Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirat Aulakh on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in a song the duo had uploaded on social media. (File)

A complaint has been filed against singer Afsana Khan for singing at a government-run school a song that is allegedly not fit for school children. This comes days after Punjab Police booked Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirat Aulakh on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in a song the duo had uploaded on social media.

Afsana landed in a controversy after she uploaded a video clip of the song “Jatt Dhakka Karda” that she had sung at the government senior secondary school at Badal village in Muktsar district. Afsana, an alumnus of the school, had visited her alma mater on Saturday and interacted with students.

As the video was shared widely on social media. a Chandigarh resident Pandit Dhanesar Rao filed complaint with Muktsar police demanding action against school authorities as well as the singer. He alleged that song’s lyrics were not suitable for school campus and can leave a bad impact on students.

Following the incident, district education officer (DEO) Malkeet Singh issued a notice to school principal asking him to explain why such a song was allowed to be sung in the school. Though he is yet to reply to the DEO’s notice, principal Karanpal Singh told mediapersons that Afsana is an alumnus of the school and had come to meet them. “It was children’s request that she sang a few lines,” the principal said, adding that issue was being blown out of proportion.

Meanwhile, SSP, Muktsar, Raj Bachan Singh said, “We have received the complaint and we are looking into the details”.

Afsana, in a video message on social media Tuesday, said that she sung only few lines of the song and only after students asked her to. She said,”I had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she said.

