Punjab: Youth, woman murdered in Tarn Taran, police say four held for ‘honour killing’

In a suspected case of honour killing, a youth and a 19-year-old woman, who were in relationship, were allegedly killed by the family members of the latter in Tarn Taran, the police said Monday.

DSP Sulakhan Singh Mann said that all the accused were booked under Sections 302, 304, 201, 148, 149 of the IPC on the complaint of Parwinder Singh, father of the youth Husanpreet Singh (20). Four family members of the girl have been arrested so far. Both the victims were residents of Khemkaran village.

According to police, Husanpreet Singh and Ramandeep Kaur(19) belonged to the “same clan” and the houses of both the families were separated by a common wall.

On Sunday, around 3.30 pm, Husanpreet was allegedly forcibly taken by the girls’ father Jassa Singh, son Aakash, his wife Manjit Kaur and Jassa’s three brothers Sher Singh, Harpal Singh and Bohar Singh, nephews Rana and Ghulla and sister-in-law Manpreet Kaur into the house. They first allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod before strangling him.

To make sure he died, they forcibly made him swallow ‘pesticide tablets’ before disposing of the body in a sewerage, police claimed.

According to the police, Ramandeep had tried to raise an alarm, but she was also allegedly killed in the same manner. The accused, however, failed to dispose of her body, which police found from the house of Harpal Singh, who lives in the same street.

The police added that there had been simmering tension between both the families for a long time and that the father Jassa Singh allegedly confessed to the crime after initial interrogation. Apart from Jassa Singh, Harpal Singh, Manjit Kaur and Manpreet Kaur were also arrested.

