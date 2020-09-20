Punjab Youth Congress takes out Kisan Tractor Rosh Rally

Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire near Ambala on Sunday (Express video by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab Youth Congress on Sunday took out a Kisan Tractor Rosh Rally to protest against two pieces of farm legislation passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

PYC president Brinder Singh Dhillon, who organised a protest rally at Dera Bassi and led a protest tractor rally up to Ambala, said they were stopped by the police and not allowed to take Haryana-Delhi highway. “We wanted to go to Delhi to protest against farm Bills. But we were water cannoned at Punjab-Haryana border at Ambala and not allowed to cross the heavily barricaded road.”

Earlier, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar, Youth Congress national president V Srinivas, Youth Congress national in-charge Krishna Allavaru and national and state representatives of Youth Congress joined the protest.

On this occasion, Dhillon said that the Modi government was literally strangulating farmers across the country, including Punjab, by bringing anti-farmer Bills which are not acceptable.

He said that in view of the agitations by the farmers over these pieces of anti-farmer farm legislation, the Central government should withdraw them immediately as it has destroyed the farmers of Punjab. He said that history has proved that Punjabis will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these anti-farmer Bills brought by the Modi government are repealed.

He said that holding such a mass rally is just the beginning and if the Modi government still ignores the sentiments of the people and continues to implement its dictatorial decisions, then in near future, the Congress will not hesitate from holding such an agitation in Delhi.

Jakhar, while speaking on the occasion, said that power drunk Prime Minister was persecuting all classes, including farmers. He said that along with Modi, the Badal family was equally involved in drafting anti-people policies and people of Punjab are now raising questions on their intentions.

He said that former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had earlier said that this Bill is beneficial for the farmers, but now he was forced to take a U-turn after displeasure shown by farmers. He said that the people of Punjab have now seen the real faces of the Badals and have also understood their malafide intentions as a result of which the Badals have now completely lost the trust of the people in Punjab.

While giving a stern warning to the Modi-led government, Jakhar said that the Punjab Congress would go to Delhi and sit on dharna to ensure that farmers do not suffer because of the dictatorial policies being imposed by the Modi government.

