Punjab women panel chief seeks censor board for singers

Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati on Wednesday said a censor board for songs should be constituted to deter singers from using vulgar lyrics.

Taking suo motu notice of “indecent” language being used with reference to women in a song by Honey Singh, Gulati had recently asked Punjab police to register a case against the singer.

Gulati said she would soon meet Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh to request him to form a censor board for the same in Punjab. She also appealed to famous Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann to come forward and support the Punjab State Women Commission in its campaign against vulgar songs.

“Songs have very crucial role either to make or mar a society. The song ‘Makhna’ by Honey Singh has played a catastrophic role in misguiding the youth with its lewd lyrics,” said Gulati, adding that “the kind of vulgar language used in the song has crossed all boundaries and badly demeaned womanhood”.

Gulati also claimed she has been receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media after she lodged the complaint. She said that she had reported the matter to police for further action.

(With PTI inputs)