Punjab: Woman, who accused DSP of pushing her into drugs, launches anti-drug campaign with Bains brothers

Simarjit Bains(right) and Balwinder Bains in Ludhiana. (Gurmeet Singh) Simarjit Bains(right) and Balwinder Bains in Ludhiana. (Gurmeet Singh)

The woman who accused Ferozepur DSP Daljit Singh Dhillon of allegedly pushing her into drugs, launched an anti-drug campaign led by the Bains brothers of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Saturday. MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains announced her as the face of their statewide anti-drug campaign titled, Nashe Khilaaf Punjab (Punjab against drugs) with the slogan, Maro Na, Sangharsh Karo (Don’t die, Keep the struggle on).

Under the campaign, Bains launched a helpline number 93735-93734 on which he claims that anyone can call to give secret information about drug peddlers in their area.

Claiming that she will hide her face or identity, the woman said, “The policeman who pushed me into drugs and raped me should do that. I will not hide my face. I will now motivate youths to speak against drugs and leave this bad habit. If I can be cured, they too can be.”

Meanwhile, Bains claimed that within hours of the launch, they have received hundreds of calls on the number. “We have received hundreds of drug-related complaints at this number. People can also share the videos if they spot someone selling drugs. We will compile a weekly report of all the complaints and submit it to the Chief Minister and Special Task Force (STF) every Tuesday,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App