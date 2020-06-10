Punjab: Woman ‘kills’ 6-year-old son, jumps off house

According to the police, the incident took place in Sohal Jagir village. (Picture for representation) According to the police, the incident took place in Sohal Jagir village. (Picture for representation)

A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son in Jalandhar district Monday, because he “loved his grandmother more than her”, her family members claimed.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sohal Jagir village. The woman is in hospital as she jumped off her house after “killing” her son, the police said.

Officers said Kulwinder Kaur’s husband Surjit Singh (30) is settled in Italy, and he was making efforts to take his wife and son Arashpreet Singh along.

Avtar Singh, the grandfather of the child, told the police his daughter-in-law and his wife Charanjit Kaur would fight over petty issues. “Last night too, they fought about something. Kulwinder was not happy as Arashpreet was very close to his grandmother. At night, we heard the child screaming, and opened Kulwinder’s room to find him lying injured. Kulwinder had a kitchen knife in her hand,” Singh said.

“Kulwinder then rushed to the rooftop and jumped,” Singh further said.

The child was taken to Nakodar civil hospital, but died on the way.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhwinder Singh of Shahkot Police station said a murder case has been registered against the mother.

