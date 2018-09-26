Punjab: Forced to sit atop jeep, paraded through village; claims woman

Jaswinder Kaur told the media on Wednesday that she fractured her wrist after falling off the jeep. (CCTV grab) Jaswinder Kaur told the media on Wednesday that she fractured her wrist after falling off the jeep. (CCTV grab)

A 35-year-old woman claimed Wednesday that police forced her to sit atop a jeep and paraded her through her village in Punjab’s Amritsar district when they failed to arrest her father-in-law. A village CCTV footage purportedly showed the woman lying on top of the vehicle and then falling off when it took a sharp turn. Jaswinder Kaur told the media on Wednesday that she fractured her wrist after falling off the jeep.

The police however, denied her charge, saying she had attacked a police team. Kaur alleged that a team of the police’s Bureau of Investigation (BOI) raided her house in Shahzada village in Majitha constituency — around 20 km from Amritsar — to arrest her father-in-law, Balwant Singh, on Tuesday in connection with some case. After not finding the man at home, the police team forced her to sit on the roof of the vehicle and drove her around the village to humiliate her, Kaur alleged.

Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh rejected the charges and said the matter would be investigated to find out the truth. AIG (Crime) Tejinder Singh Maur said the woman was never wanted by the police. “The police team raided the house to arrest Balwant, but he was not found at home. The situation took an ugly turn when some family members of accused in the house attacked the police team and smashed the windshield of the vehicle.” Maur added that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

Parmpal Singh, the senior superintendent of police of Amritsar (rural), said, “Right now, I cannot comment on the allegations of the woman unless the matter is thoroughly investigated. Moreover, the raiding team has now approached us and lodged a complaint against her for attacking the police team and damaging the police vehicle”. The raid was conducted by the BOI team and no personnel from the district police was part it, the SSP said, adding that they were not informed of the raid.

