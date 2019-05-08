Punjab: Woman blames judge for rape case order, court says judges can’t respond to each charge

JUDGES “live in glass houses” and “it is not easy for them to respond to every allegation”, which is why it is easy to level allegations against them, a division bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court observed on Tuesday.

The bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli observed this while hearing a case where a woman has alleged that a sitting judge and a retired judge of High Court influenced the outcome of a gangrape case in which their “relative” was an accused.

The victim had earlier directly approached the Chief Justice’s court for listing of a PIL related to her case. The HC Registry had objected to the PIL in accordance with rules on maintainability. After the listing was allowed on her insistence despite the objections, the case came up for hearing on Tuesday.

The complainant appeared in person to argue her case in open court.

In the rape case registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib in 2011, the accused were acquitted in 2018 by the trial court. Her leave to appeal is pending in HC. A case of contempt — for allegedly insulting a judicial officer — is also being heard by the HC where bailable warrants were issued in March to secure her presence in court. In the PIL, she alleged that a sitting HC judge and some lawyers had put pressure on lower court for acquittal of the accused.

While her criminal appeal and the contempt case are pending before different benches, the woman, in her PIL, has sought quashing of the acquittal order and setting aside of the contempt proceedings. She has sought a stay on the appeal pending before the other division bench, and its transfer to the Chief Justice’s court. However, the division bench, at the outset, apprised her that a PIL is not maintainable, as only her private interest is involved in the case.

“Whatever you are suffering, we may have a lot of sympathy, (but) we as judges are also bound. We cannot cross the legal boundary,” the court observed.

The bench also told her that she was seeking quashing of a trial court order in the PIL, which cannot be done. To this, the woman replied that the HC has immense powers under Article 226 and can do so.

While she insisted on seeking transfer of the cases to Chief Justice’s court, the division bench responded, “We don’t transfer cases at the behest of litigants. It is called bench hunting.” The bench also told her that they can appoint a lawyer for her at government expenses.

On naming a sitting HC judge in the petition, the bench observed, “You are in gross contempt…. You have made allegations against a sitting judge.” While the woman continued to insist that an order be passed in her favour, the bench told her that the case cannot be decided on her “whims and fancy”.

The court added that she can be provided a senior advocate for assistance.

In the middle of hearing, the woman tried to move out of court even as the bench was addressing her.

Later, the court asked her to come on Wednesday morning for the order.