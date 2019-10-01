Punjab: Will a 130-yr-old school be closed to make way for armed forces academy?

THE FUTURE of a 130-year-old government-aided school in Hoshiarpur, attended by students from poor and lower middle class families, has been mired in uncertainty ever since correspondence between various government departments has suggested that an Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) may come up on the premises.

The Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand (SBAC) Senior Secondary School Bajwara was established here in 1889. Currently run by the SBAC Society and Trust, Bajwara, it was built on 14 acres of land donated by former Union Cabinet Minister Ambika Soni and her family.

The school has sprawling playgrounds amid a dense canopy of trees, while the historic school building has over a dozen classrooms, computer rooms, library, NSS room, laboratories and a recreation hall. The school gets a 95 per cent grant from the Punjab government.

While authorities claim that the school will not be closed, teachers and parents fear that 576 students from Classes VI to XII will be relocated to over half a dozen other government schools located far away, to make way for an AFPI for Male, which would be the second in the state after the one in Mohali district.

Three letters and a map

A September 19 letter by an executive engineer of the PWD department, B&R, Hoshiarpur, addressed to the civil engineering department, Thapar University, Patiala, mentions the construction of AFPI in the premises of the school.

In the letter, the engineer mentions that there are several buildings on the land where the proposed academy will be constructed, and therefore requests for a team to be sent to inspect the structures’ safety. If the buildings are safe, they can be used for the academy, but if they are not, they will be demolished to construct a new one, states the letter.

The letter also seeks information on whether more floors can be added to the existing buildings. This executive engineer is also a member of the monitoring committee formed for the proposed academy, according to PWD records.

Another letter of the PWD department says, “The SBAC AFPI would come up in next two years at SBAC Senior Secondary School Bajwara at the cost of Rs 27.33 crore (which is to be spent by the Punjab government) on 70 kannals and 19 marlas (8 acres and around 7 kannals), which is donated by former Union Minister Ambika Soni, and besides this 19 kannals and 14 marlas (2 acres and around 4 kannals), which is the joint property of Bajwara villagers, would also be used for making the playground of the academy.”

In a ‘Topographical Survey Plan’, which is also available with The Indian Express, the proposed academy is shown at the same spot where buildings of the school are located currently.

A letter from the secretary, Punjab department of employment, generation and training, dated August 16, states that it has been apprised that the trust runs a school on the land and building in question, therefore the future of the students and staff of this school should be safeguarded. It further states that the students studying here may be adjusted in nearby government schools and permanent staff of the school may be accommodated in the education department.

Documents procured from the school revealed that a plan to relocate the students has already been made. According to this plan, 48 students of Class XI will be adjusted in two government high schools — 28 students in Bajwara Government School and 20 in Jahan Khelan.

Moreover, 51 students of Class VII and 72 students of Class VIII will also be adjusted in these two schools. Another 88 students of Class IX will be adjusted in three schools in Bajwara, Jahan Khelan and Shergarh, 95 students of Class X will be sent to four schools including those in Nangal Shaheedan. Similarly, 118 and 107 students of Classes XI and XII respectively will be adjusted in three schools in Shergarh, Mahilanwala and Kharka, according to these documents.

Won’t close, says minister

District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Mohan Singh Lehal confirmed that the academy is coming up, and added that the status of the school will be decided by its management.

When contacted, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora said that during a meeting about the academy, they were told that the school will remain at the same place and the remaining land would be used for to set up the academy. “I can assure you this much that school will not be closed,” he added.

‘Not against academy, but why here?’

Teachers and students say that while they are not against an armed forces academy, they wondered why it can’t be set up anywhere else in Hoshiarpur as several government and panchayat lands are at the authorities’ disposal.

“We are very proud of SBAC as it is no less than any private school when it comes to facilities,” said a Class X student whose father and grandfather too studied here, adding that such an education is a luxury for poor children.

Sakshi, an alumni, said, “We are not against the opening of an academy, but this school should not be demolished. This kind of campus, which poor students rarely get access to, should not be snatched from them.”

A parent of a Class IX student said that the poor too have the right to a good education, adding that some adjoining land should be used to set up the academy.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts but not at the cost of these children,” said a teacher, adding that while the strength of other government schools were being increased, SBAC’s strength had been brought down from 835 students in 2016-17 to 576 currently.

School Principal Ram Murthi said, “The academy is coming up in our premises but I am not aware of whether the school will be closed or not. The school is set up on 14 acres donated by former Union Minister Ambika Soni, whose family hails from Bajwara. Now the same trust has re-donated a major portion of this land for setting up the academy.