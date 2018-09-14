Punjab: Wife, three others held for AAP candidate’s murder

Farooqi said Makhan Singh had promised Rs 50,000 each to both his disciples. However, no exchange of money took place. (Image for representational use) Farooqi said Makhan Singh had promised Rs 50,000 each to both his disciples. However, no exchange of money took place. (Image for representational use)

Three days after murder of AAP candidate Harinder Singh Hinda, Bathinda police arrested Hinda’s wife, Kiranpal Kaur (32), as the main conspirator, a godman Makhan Singh (37), his two disciples — Chamkaur Singh (26) and Jaimal Singh (20). Hinda was contesting Zila Parishad polls from Gill Kalan zone of Bathinda.

M M Farooqi, IG Bathinda range, said, “Wife had cooked up a false story and on investigation we found she had an affair with one Sandeep Kumar of village Vehnival in Mansa and she wanted to marry him. She started visiting Makhan Singh and told him she wanted to get her husband killed. So the godman, along with his two disciples, came to her house on September 9 late night and they murdered the victim by hitting him with hockey sticks repeatedly on his head. The woman had intoxicated her husband by spiking his food, so he could not resist the attack.”

Farooqi said Makhan Singh had promised Rs 50,000 each to both his disciples. However, no exchange of money took place.

Earlier, Kiranpal had told the police that three persons had come to their house on September 9 and had taken Hinda away for dinner and returned late at night drunk. She had claimed that while all of them slept in one room on the ground floor, she slept on first floor along with her son.

She had called police next morning – September 10 and had informed that her husband had been murdered. However, her mobile phone was scanned by police and during investigation, the whole story was revealed , said Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Bathinda.

On September 10, AAP state convenor Harpal Singh Cheema had called it a political murder. Police have now ruled out the political murder angle with the arrest of four, all were arrested from Mehraj Village near village gurdwara. Sandeep Kumar is yet to be arrested, the SSP said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App