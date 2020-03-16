After extending services of retired docs, Punjab wants unemployed MBBS grads to volunteer

The CM extended the services of medical professionals barely weeks after cutting down state employees’ retirement age from 60 to 58. (File Photo) The CM extended the services of medical professionals barely weeks after cutting down state employees’ retirement age from 60 to 58. (File Photo)

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Monday took stock of the state-wide preparedness and measures to tackle the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and appealed to the masses not to panic and instead take all the necessary precautions, while avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings.

The Cabinet also gave an ex-post facto approval to the chief minister’s earlier decision to extend the services of retiring government doctors and paramedical staffers till September 30 this year. The CM extended the services of medical professionals barely weeks after cutting down state employees’ retirement age from 60 to 58.

Shifting to a higher gear to combat the threat by the deadly virus, the government also decided to contact unemployed MBBS degree holders and ask them to stand by on voluntary basis to fight the malady .

Amid all government and private schools and colleges ordered closed till March 31, the Cabinet also approved a decision for senior medical students to keep reporting to their colleges, which have been kept open, and pitch in to support other medical and health workers, an official statement said.

After the meeting, Amarinder appealed to the people not to panic over the coronavirus outbreak and resort to all possible precautions, including avoiding crowded places, sticking to the frequent hand-washing discipline and observing sneezing and coughing etiquettes.

With all large public gatherings, including sports, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions prohibited till further orders, CM also appealed to dera heads to limit religious gatherings and educate their followers about the coronavirus outbreak and precautions.

While all cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools have been ordered shut, the Cabinet left the decision on closure of malls and marriage palaces to a seven-member group of ministers, set up earlier under the chairmanship of Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra to oversee the preventive measures undertaken to combat the corona threat.

The Cabinet also appealed to the people to either defer their wedding functions or limit the number of guests to less than 50, the spokesperson said.

The Cabinet was also apprised of the situation on the virus outbreak in the state and was told that the number positive coronavirus cases till now has stayed put at one, limited to an Italy-returned Hoshiarpur native, who is presently admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar and whose condition is stable, the spokesperson added.

A total of 100 samples had been sent for testing till date, of which only one was found positive and 95 negative for Covid-19, while the results of four samples were still awaited. A total of 91,689 passengers have been screened till date at international airports at Amritsar and Mohali and international check posts at Wagah Border and Kartarpur corridor. Out of eight symptomatic passengers found during screening at these sites, one was positive and all others were tested negative at Government Medical College, Amritsar.

Further, the Cabinet passed a resolution advising people to avoid non-essential travel. It also advised people having cough, sneezing and fever to immediately contact at 104, the Medical Helpline of the Health and Family Welfare Department or the Control Rooms of their respective districts and get themselves tested to rule out chances of their having been infected.

During the cabinet meeting, the CM asked all ministers to closely monitor the situation and ensure the implementation of the curbs in their respective districts in close coordination with the administrative and civic officials. He also urged them to hold regular meetings with the local administration to maintain visibility in their districts and boost people’s confidence.

The chief minister also directed the Health Department officials to ensure that sufficient ventilators are available in all district hospitals to deal with any exigency. He further ordered private and state-run buses to carry hand sanitiser for the use of passengers to ensure hygiene in vehicles and secure travellers.

During its meeting, the Cabinet was also informed that the districts’ deputy commissioners were geared up to launch house-to-house awareness campaign involving all health workers, who are being trained for the purpose from March 19 to 26.

Training of all staffers of all departments in districts will be completed by March 18, 2020, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Anurag Aggarwal told the Cabinet through a detailed presentation.

Aggarwal disclosed that 1077 beds for isolation of patients had been identified in 22 district hospitals and 3 government medical colleges. Apart from these, 24 ventilators were available in three government medical colleges and two district hospitals. Another 376 isolation beds and 290 ventilators had also been identified in private hospitals.

Further, virology labs at government medical colleges in Amritsar and Patiala were now testing covid-19 samples.

