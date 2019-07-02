Punjab: Village-level distribution, women peddlers keep cops on toes

A meeting organised by the Punjab Police at Bathinda’s Beer Talab area last month had villagers pleading with cops to rescue their children from the grip of drugs. The meeting attended by only two women, had one among them, Jeet Kaur, claiming that minor girls and women from the village were supplying drugs.

These frequent police-public meetings for sharing information have also revealed that the menace has gone hyper-local with villagers being both suppliers and consumers of banned narcotics.

According to police, a recent case from Kotli Ablu village in Muktsar district revealed how several villagers were consuming drugs and also supplying to others to sustain their expenses.

In Theri village of Gidderbaha, when villagers decided to conduct an anti-drugs drive, they were attacked by another group of the same village who was allegedly involved in supplying drugs.

Information from villages Tiwana, Sukhera, Mahalam in Fazilka district, and Mamdot, Arifke sector in Ferozepur revealed that the new modus operandi to supply drugs was using women in the village.

Sources in Mahalam village said that new packaging for supply was one gram heroin, sold for Rs 500 each. “Normally, this is adulterated mixture and women of the house are involved. They supply one gram to the client at a time as police lodges a case if minimum five gram recovery is done,” said a police department insider in Fazilka.

In many areas, supply is given along with syringe as at times addicts fail to get syringes from markets.

Sources added that at times evade checks as random checking of women is not possible at many check posts due to lady police officials not being present.

Mahalam village in Fazilka is known for having many men and women involved in the drug trade. As per data, since 1990, this village, with a population of 1500, has nearly 3000 FIRs under various charges including NDPS.

Challenges of border areas can be further judged from drug recoveries.

In Ferozepur, from February 2019 till June 2019, over 33 kg of heroin, 265kg of poppy husk, 13,966 pills have been recovered and 101 FIRs have been lodged and 139 persons have been arrested.

As per the data released by Fazilka police, since July 2011 when Fazilka became a district, a total of 928 FIRs under NDPS act have been registered in this area with 1300 arrests.

“It seems a number of FIRs are less, but if we see the availability of drugs in the area, many villagers are involved in drug peddling. The supply comes from across the border, but a number of them also want this problem to end,” said Devinder Kukkar, president of Bharti Vikas Parishad of Fazilka.

He added,” I normally observe that police avoid keeping drug peddlers who are also addicts in lock up as they keep demanding drugs and suffer withdrawals which is a big headache for cops.” Sources revealed that at times for want of drugs, addicts inside the lockup also try to commit suicide or enter into brawls with prisoners.