Punjab: Vaccinated police personnel to perform duty at Holla Mohalla

Holla Mohalla is one of the biggest religious congregations in the state which is held at Anandpur Sahib. (File)

The police personnel who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be deputed on Holla Mohalla duty, the Ropar Police announced on Tuesday. The Holla Mohalla celebrations is set begin from Wednesday and will conclude on March 27.

Officials said that the police personnel will be categorised as per their age groups and accordingly deputed on duty. Holla Mohalla is one of the biggest religious congregations in the state which is held at Anandpur Sahib.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Akhil Chaudhary told The Indian Express that they will only be deputing those police personnel who have taken the jabs.

He further said that police personnel in the age group of 22 to 45 years will be deputed at high footfall areas, while personnel above the age of 45 will be deputed at places with lower footfall or at control rooms.

“Our basic idea is to take preventive measures to avoid Covid-19 spread, the younger police personnel will be on the field while the police personnel of above 45 years of age will be deputed in the second security ring,” the Superintendent of Police said.

He said that the arrangements have been made and during the four-day event, the police personnel will make people aware of wearing masks by making announcements from the vehicles equipped with loud speakers.

Replying to a question about the challenge to convince people to wear face masks, the SSP said that the police teams will also make people aware of the ill-effects of Covid-19.

The Superintendent of Police said that the city has been divided into 12 sectors and each sector has medical assistance available.

The state is witnessing a major surge in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of this month.