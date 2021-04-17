Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority suspends public dealing till April 30

Thus, public entry into the offices of PUDA and GMADA situated at PUDA Bhawan in Phase VIII has been suspended

Taking into account the rising Covid-19 cases, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) suspended public dealings at its office up to April 30.

Thus, public entry into the offices of PUDA and GMADA situated at PUDA Bhawan in Phase VIII has been suspended till the end of this month, said a PUDA spokesperson. However, the single window service counter will remain operational as earlier for dispensing various public services.

Along with the single window, to attend to various public complaints and issue required receipts, a counter has been set up at the ground floor of the office building, said the spokesperson.

However, for discussion on urgent cases, people may seek prior appointment on the mail id at pudagmada.appointments@gmail.com. People will be required to provide the reason of their visit along with the name of the officer they want to contact, following which the appointment will be considered. Only the people who would have sought appointments in advance will be allowed to visit the office building, said the spokesman.