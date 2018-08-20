Punjab: Under the same roof at Barnala village, Kejriwal, Khaira act like strangers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann and other MLAs. (Express photo) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann and other MLAs. (Express photo)

With Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party in turmoil, party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and its ousted Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira sat under the same roof Sunday at a bhog ceremony at Pandori village in Mehal Kalan, Barnala, but did not exchange any pleasantries. Not a word was spoken between the two leaders during Kejriwal’s first visit to Punjab after his apology to former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia and also after Khaira’s removal as LoP.

Kejriwal along with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were in Pandori Sunday to attend the bhog ceremony of father of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori. The ceremony, however, turned into a political arena for AAP’s Punjab unit as both Kejriwal and Khaira camps turned it into a show of strength. At least 10 MLAs and two MPs accompanied Kejriwal, while Khaira sat separately with four supporting MLAs.

While Khaira with his group was already sitting there, Kejriwal and Sisodia arrived later with their supporters. But neither Khaira nor Kejriwal made any effort to meet each other or even exchange greetings.

Both addressed the gathering after being invited by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, who addressed Khaira as “senior party leader and Bholath MLA”.

When questioned about turmoil within the party’s Punjab unit, Kejriwal termed it ‘parivaar ka jhagda (a family dispute)’.

“Parivaaron mein hota rehta hai. Sab theek kar lenge. Chinta na karo. Log zabardasti ladaane ki koshish karte hain. Koi ladaai jhagda nahi hai (It is a family dispute. We will resolve it soon. Don’t worry. People try to create differences. There is no infighting),” said Kejriwal, talking to reporters.

But, Khaira was quick to claim that it was not “parivaar da jhagda”, but “Punjab da jhagda”.

“It is not a family dispute, but dispute over Punjab. We are fighting for the rights of Punjab and its people, and till the time they are not granted, there is no question of any reconciliation. If it really was ‘parivaar da jhagda’, why were we not invited for meeting with the MLAs?,” asked Khaira.

Khaira said, “I would not call it a meeting. We did not meet today. We were just present at the same place.”

He added that three days ago, Sunam MLA Aman Arora had met him, but he came to meet him at a “personal level”.

“I asked him if the party had sent him. He said, ‘No I have come personally’. I told him that till the time there is no discussion on resolutions passed during the Bathinda convention, there cannot be any reconciliation,” Khaira said, adding, “He also said that bickering needs to stop on social media. I said we aren’t bickering against the party or Kejriwal on social media. Arora did not tell me anything about this Kejriwal visit.”

