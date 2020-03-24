Punjab: Two-year-old grandson is 11th family member to test positive for COVID-19

So far, 37 samples have been collected from the district, of which 15 were found positive, five were negative and reports of 17 are awaited. (Representational/PTI Photo) So far, 37 samples have been collected from the district, of which 15 were found positive, five were negative and reports of 17 are awaited. (Representational/PTI Photo)

The two-year-old grandson of the 70-year-old coronavirus patient who had died in Nawanshahr’s Pathlava village on March 18 tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He is the eleventh family member of the deceased to have contracted the virus till date. Punjab’s total cases are now 23, including 15 from Nawanshahr, 5 from Mohali, 2 from Hoshiarpur and 1 from Amritsar.

Health officials on Monday also took samples of two siblings – a three-year-old and a six-year-old – who had come from Italy on March 3 along with their parents. They too reside in Balachaur sub-division of the district.

So far, 37 samples have been collected from the district, of which 15 were found positive, five were negative and reports of 17 are awaited. A special team under the health secretary visited Nawanshahr and assured the residents that all medical facilities will be provided to the villagers.

They also assured them that all the vacant posts in the five hospitals of the district and other health centres will be filled.In Hoshiarpur, a 60-year-old man, an acquaintance of the deceased man from Banga, has been shifted from the civil hospital’s isolation ward to an Amritsar hospital.

Holla Mohalla

Announcements are being made across the villages of Doaba, urging those who attended the Holla Mohalla to report to the government. Three people who have contracted the COVID-19, including the deceased man from Nawanshahr, had attended the festival which was attended by around two lakh people from March 9 to 11.

On Monday, some people in Doaba resisted the ‘lockdown’ and came out of their homes, following which the Punjab government clamped a curfew across the state.

