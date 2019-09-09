Punjab: Two held with 500 gm heroin in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have arrested a gangster and his accomplice with 500 gm of heroin Sunday.

Advertising

The accused was identified as Jatinder Kumar Chintu (32), of New Basant Nagar on Kakowal road, and his accomplice Shiv Kumar (31) of Gagandeep Colony — both in Ludhiana.

Police said that Chintu is a convict in a murder case and came out of jail two years back after completing twelve years of imprisonment.

He is also booked and undergoing trial in at least twelve other cases including that for murder, attempt to murder, thefts, robberies and assault, among others.

Advertising

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge STF Ludhiana, said that the accused were arrested during checking on Kakowal road Saturday night.

Both were traveling in Maruti Zen car when they were stopped at the checkpoint. When frisked, 500 gm heroin was recovered from their

possession.

The inspector said that both Jatinder and Shiv are addicts. Shiv was a factory worker and he came in contact with Chintu one year ago. Shiv has no other criminal case pending against him.

The accused confessed that they used to procure heroin from Amritsar, Jammu and Delhi and then sell it among the addicts.

An FIR under Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.