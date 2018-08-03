Punjab: Two gangsters involved in robberies at gunpoint arrested, weapons recovered, say cops

Two gangsters, allegedly involved in several robberies at gunpoint, were arrested by Jalandhar Rural Police. One of them has 33 cases against him. Police recovered two pistols, seven live cartridges and a Verna car. SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said inspector Shiv Kumar, in-charge CIA-2 along with a police party nabbed these two from the area under Kartarpur police station.

He said Inspector Shiv Kumar arrested Sandip Singh alias Rimpa (40) of village Sunar Kalan, under Nurmahal Police station and Tirath Ram alias Tirath (33) of Bajuha Khurd, under Nakodar and a case under Section 379-B/392/395 IPC, 25 Arms Act has been registered in Kartarpur police station. SSP said that around 33 cases of various sections were registered against Sandip in district Jalandhar (Rural), Hoshiarpur, Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Khanna and SBS Nagar.

