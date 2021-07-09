Punjab: Two employees of forest department booked for misplacing important files

Neither of the suspects has been arrested yet.

Phase VIII police on Friday booked an employee and a former employee of the Punjab Forest department for allegedly misplacing some important files related to Agroforestry projects. Neither of the suspects has been arrested yet.

Sources in the forest department said that the missing files may be an indicator of a major scam in the department.

According to the police, the two people booked by them were executive officer, Satish Kumar, who has now retired, and senior assistant, Chanchal Kumar. The accused were booked on the complaint of Principal Chief Conservator (Hills), Punjab.

The complaint was sent to the police through an e-mail. The complaint alleging that some files pertaining to the plants made on the concept of Agroforestry models, which were to be set up in Kandi areas, had gone missing. The projects were prepared by Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana.

The complaint further stated that the projects were to be set up in Kandi area, but due to an internal departmental squabble, some complaints were received about these projects.

After the complaints, the then senior officer of the Forest Department, RK Loona, found that there were no violations in setting up the plants. Both the accused officers were alleged to have misplaced the files of inquiry that were submitted by RK Loona.

Acting on the complaint, police booked both Satish Kumar (retired) and Chanchal Kumar under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 474 (having in possession of documents knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).