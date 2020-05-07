Punjab tries out homeopathy as immunity booster for frontline workers, to monitor results

Earlier, the state has been administering Hydroxy-choloroquine to frontline workers in the state as prophylaxis. (Representational Photo) Earlier, the state has been administering Hydroxy-choloroquine to frontline workers in the state as prophylaxis. (Representational Photo)

Punjab government has started administering homeopathy to its frontline workers, government staff, high risk population and others who are interested in taking the medicine as an immunity booster.

While providing Arsenicum Album 30 to frontline workers as an immunity booster, the government has also directed the District Homeopathy Officers and Homeopathy Medical Officers to prepare a database of all those being administered the medicine. The data would then be collated with those contracting COVID-19 to see whether the homeopathy medicine was effective in checking the spread or not.

In an advisory to the DHOs and HMOs, Punjab’s Homeopathy Department, has advised them to administer the medicine, (4-5 pills for three days on empty stomach), on interested persons.

Dr Lucky Verma, Joint Director, Department of Homeopathy told The Indian Express, “We have directed the DHOs and HMOs to administer in on all groups of people including the frontline workers, elderly and others and also keep preparing the database. They have been asked to ensure that there should be no shortage of the medicine.”

The advisory has also directed the district officials to make it known to people that they should not make the mistake of taking this medicine as treatment for COVID-19 as it should be used as an immunity booster.

Dr Bhupinder Singh Chandhok, National Advisor, Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians , an association supporting the government to ensure supply of the immunity booster, said, “While the government has made district officials responsible for ensuring supply, we are getting together to help them. We have supplied one lakh vials to the districts free of cost so far. These have been given to 5 lakh people. Now, we have decided to provide 5 lakh vials in next few days so that 25 lakh people can be covered.”

Dr Muktinder Singh, Head Department of Homeopathy, Homeopathy College, Ludhiana and Mission Director, Quality Education Improvement of IIHP, said after the advisory the Association of Homeopaths in the state was providing medicine free of cost to all government departments.

“In Ludhiana, we handed over 9,000 vials to Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Sidhu on Wednesday to be administered to safai karamcharis and other office staff of MC. We have provided other 450 vials to DC office and secretariat staff,” he added.

Earlier, the state has been administering Hydroxy-choloroquine to frontline workers in the state as prophylaxis. Everyone was advised to have 400 mg tablet once every week.

The Department of Ayush, Government of India has already advised everybody to take Arsenicum Album 30 as immunity booster.

