Punjab toll plazas to resume collection from May 4: Minister

Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla

The 23 toll plazas operational under Punjab government will resume collection from May 4, state Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday said.

The toll operations were suspended on March 27 in view of the nationwide lockdown. The suspension was extended on April 19 till May 3, he said.

Singla said that the toll authorities have also been directed to ensure social distancing, sanitization, frequent washing of hands, wearing of masks, hand gloves and other preventive measures in terms of the guidelines issued by union and state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Singla, however, said that if any toll plaza falls within a containment zone, its operation will remain temporarily suspended till May 17. He added that as per the consolidated guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Punjab government, till date no state toll plaza falls within containment zone.

Singla said that besides providing free passage till May 3, the state toll plaza authorities also provided langar (free cooked food) to the truckers and drivers of the emergency supply vehicles.

