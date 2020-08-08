Punjab to test all containment zone residents

As of Friday, the 73 such zones have a a population of 41,254 who would be subjected to rapid antigen tests. As of Friday, the 73 such zones have a a population of 41,254 who would be subjected to rapid antigen tests.

With a steep rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the recent days in Punjab, the state has decided to go for rapid antigen testing of its entire population in containment and micro-containment zones, officials said. The state, till Friday, had four containment and 73 micro-containment zones.

Any locality with 5-14 positive cases is declared a micro-containment zone. As of Friday, the 73 such zones have a a population of 41,254 who would be subjected to rapid antigen tests. The four containment zones in the state have a population of 5,676. Any area or locality is declared a containment zone if there are 15 or more cases.

