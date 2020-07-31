Punjab to take a call on Unlock 3 after taking inputs from DCs

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File)

A day after Centre allowed opening of gyms and coaching centres from August 5, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday said he will take a final decision on this and other relaxations under Unlock 3.0 after receiving inputs from deputy commissioners.

At a review meeting with senior officials on Covid containment and management, he asked the DCs to submit their views to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan.

Underlining the need for strict enforcement in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the CM said while youngsters have been demanding to open gyms and coaching centres, but modalities would have to be thought through before any decision is taken.

Taking serious note of reports of violation of social distancing and other protocol by some shopkeepers, he directed the DCs to shut down the shops for three days in the case of first offence and for a higher number of days on subsequent violations.

Dr KK Talwar, the advisor to the health and family welfare department, pointed out that scientific data shows wearing a mask is as effective as a lockdown because it not only prevents the spread of infection but also lowers mortality.

DGP Dinkar Gupta informed the meeting that from March 23 to July 29, 14,384 FIRs have been registered and 19,850 people arrested for various violations. As many as 5,50,150 people have been fined for violation of the Covid guidelines.

The CM expressed concern over the rising death toll due to the disease and called for concerted efforts to bring down the fatality rate.

“Given the spiralling cases, all DCs should work closely with the health department as well as the police to secure the willing cooperation and support of the people, especially religious and community leaders,” he said.

The DCs of some of the worst affected districts, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali, briefed the meeting on the situation in their respective regions and the measures being taken to monitor, track, test and treat Covid-19 patients.

Jalandhar SSP said the district police has made it mandatory for all chemists to report those buying medicines for treatment of fever and flu.

The state currently has 64 micro-containment zones, of which 16 are in Jalandhar.

