Punjab to start registration of sale deeds and wills

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday stated there was a shortfall of 88 per cent in the state’s revenue. (File) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday stated there was a shortfall of 88 per cent in the state’s revenue. (File)

To mop up resources, the Punjab government has decided to register sale deed of properties from May 8 onwards but with several norms.

In its orders to Sub-Registrats in the state, the department of revenue has asked them to start the registration process. The decision has been taken so that the state’s empty coffers be filled with collector’s duty. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday stated there was a shortfall of 88 per cent in the state’s revenue.

In orange and green zones, the government has allowed that registration of documents, but with decreased capacity of 50 per cent, should be allowed online. In case of green zones, registration of only 33 per cent of documents should be done.

The biometric system, in which finger prints of the sellers and buyers were taken, would not be allowed to be operated. A self-declaration pro forma with the picture of the buyer, seller and witness would beallowed. Wills will be registered online as earlier.

The transfer of property in blood relations would not be registered for now. The government has also allowed the ‘fard’ centres to operate and the stamp vendors and Xerox operators would also be allowed to function outside the Sub-Registrar offices. But everybody will be required to maintain social distancing.

Amarinder has been saying that the government was losing a revenue of over Rs 300 crore from registration of sale deeds of properties due to curfew in view of COVID-19.

