Punjab to screen ‘Chhapaak’ for acid attack survivors on January 11

Harbans Kaur (52), vividly remembers the day in 2006 when a bottle full of acid was hurled at her in her own courtyard. The attack left her with 58 per cent burns and no vision in her right eye.

On January 11, she will be among a dozen acid attack survivours who will be hosted for a special screening of ‘Chhapaak’ by the Punjab Social Security Department at Zirakpur’s Dhillon Plaza. Harbans also remembers her struggle of getting admitted to the civil hospital after the incident and also fending off police pressure on her husband Jaspal Singh to reach a compromise with the attacker, an LPG cylinder supplier, for Rs 20,000.

“The then DIG in the Vigilance Department, Narinder Pal Singh, came to our rescue and ordered filing of a case and then the FIR got registered,” said Jaspal Singh.

Harbans, was later treated at PGI Chandigarh for one and a half months and has has undergone around half a dozen surgeries, says that people are insensitive towards her as they still pass remarks like ‘jalo’ (burnt woman) ‘kani’ (one-eyed) about her. “Chhapaak is a big step. A movie has been made on this serious issue and heinous crime. It will definitely depict our trauma, and sensitize people about our trauma,” she said.

Harbans now takes care of an old couple, while Jaspal does farming on their small landholding. They both live in a rented accommodation in Langroya village, a place close to their native village in Nawanshahr.

“We fought for 13 years without any government help and last year Punjab government started Rs 8,000 monthly pension. However, we have got it just once till date,” said Jaspal, adding that his wife was targeted because she did not take the attacker’s lewd remarks.

Another acid attack survivor from Nawanshahr, Dr Sunita Sharma, will also be part of the screening. Dr Sharma, who runs her clinic in Balachaur, was attacked by the cousions of her late husband in 2005. The attack that unfolded right outside her house, left her with 60 per cent burns. The attack damaged her left ear, and led to her spending three months at the PGI.

“It was a property matter due to which I was attacked. I have gone through an unbearable pain physically and mentally, but then I did my PG in medicine from UK and also got the accused jailed,” she said. Dr Sharma got married in 2015 again.

“People do not have any sympathy with us and I hope this movie will create some sensitivity towards this serious issue,” she added.

Director, Punjab Social Security Department, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra told The Indian Express that the main purpose of screening find inspiration and beat mental trauma.

Also, the survivors will get the chance of informal interaction with the officials from police, health and skill departments as well as Cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary which will give us a better understanding of their actual experiences, she added.

District, Social Security Officer, Santosh Virdi said that both acid attack survivors from their district are being given monthly pension by the government.

