Punjab to fill 3186 posts in government schools

The Punjab government Tuesday decided to fill up as many as 3,186 posts of various cadres in teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. A proposal to this effect was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The posts include 132 of deputy district education officers, 311 headmasters, 2182 masters and 500 elementary trained teachers. The financial implication of the move, for the first three years during the probation period, would be Rs 42 crore per annum approximately. However, once the employees are given the full scale, the financial implication will be Rs 197 crore per annum, as per an official statement.

The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, the release stated.

During the discussion, CM raised the need for serious relook at the school curriculum from the point of making students job-ready. Pointing out that vocational courses had been introduced for senior classes in various fields, such as hospitality and mobile phone repair, Amarinder stressed on the importance of thrust on vocational teaching.

Right To Business Act 2020

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Punjab Right to Business Act 2020, aimed at facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. The Right proposed legislation is aimed at easing regulatory burden on newly incorporated MSMEs by providing enabling provision of self-declaration and also exempting them from certain approvals and inspections for establishment and operations of MSMEs in the state.

“The MSMEs in the state will get a big relief from the tedious process of getting regulatory approvals before setting up of the units,” an official statement said.

The Act would encompass various regulatory services, including sanction of building plans, issuance of completion/occupation certificate for buildings, registration of new trade license under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911 and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976.

The Act provides for a District Bureau of Enterprise (DBE) in each district headed by the Deputy Commissioner as chief executive officer. The DBE shall be designated as District Level Nodal Agency, which would work under the overall superintendence, direction and control of the state government and the state nodal agency. The District Level Nodal Agency will facilitate MSMEs maintain record of ‘Declaration of Intent’ received and issue ‘certificate of In Principle Approval’ under the Act.

Special House Session

The Cabinet also authorised Governor VP Singh Badnore to summon a 2-day special session of the Punjab Assembly, while giving go-ahead for placing resolution to ratify the Constitutional 126th Amendment and enactment of Goods & Services Act.

It was decided by the Cabinet to change the timing of the commencement of the session.

The session will accordingly start on January 16 with the speech of Governor at 11 am, instead of 10 am, as scheduled earlier. On January 17, the session would begin at 10 am with obituary references, followed by presentation of a resolution to ratify The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The House would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on the same day, said the spokesperson.

The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to extend the reservation for Scheduled Castes in Punjab for another ten years w.e.f. January 25, 2020. It may be recalled that the Amendment Bill 126 had been passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019 and by the Rajya Sabha on December 12, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved enactment of the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, with the relevant Bill.

The ordinance was promulgated in order to bring certain amendments in Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for facilitation of taxpayers and promotion of ‘Ease of doing Business’.

The Cabinet also approved the annual administrative report of the Civil Aviation department for the year 2018-19, the release said.

