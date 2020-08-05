Punjab: To fast-track probe, DGP Dinkar Gupta constitutes 2 SITs

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta. (File) Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta. (File)

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Wednesday constituted two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to “fast-track investigations in all the FIRs registered in the hooch tragedy”. ADGP(Law & Order) Ishwar Singh will supervise both SIT investigations, said the DGP.

Punjab Police has registered a total of five FIRs — 3 in Tarn Taran, 1 eachin Amritsar (Rural) and Batala — in the case. DGP Dinkar Gupta said that for the first time, SP-level officers have been nominated as Investigating Officers (IOs) for these cases to ensure conviction of the offenders.

The IOs have been directed by the DGP to ensure thorough and comprehensive investigations to unravel the entire backward and forward linkages both inside and outside the state of Punjab under the supervision of the SIT.

“The IOs willalso be responsible for filing Final Report(s) in the concerned courts under their own signatures expeditiously,” the DGP said. While DIG Ferozepur (Range) Hardial Singh Mann will head the SIT for investigating FIRs registered in Tarn Taran, IG (Border Range), Amritsar, Surinder Pal SinghParmar would be leading the SIT investigating the FIRs registered in Amritsarand Batala.

The other members of the Tarn Taran SIT are SSP, Tarn Taran, Dhruman Nimbale, alongwith SP (Investigation), Tarn Taran, Jagjit Singh Walia, who has been nominated as Investigating Officer.

The members of the second SIT are “SSP Amritsar (Rural) Dhruv Dahiya, Gaurav Tooraand SP (Investigation), Amritsar (Rural) (nominated as Investigating Officerfor FIR number 109 dated. July 30 at Tarsikka Police Station along with SSP Batala Rachpal Singh, Tejbir Singh, SP (Investigation) Batala (nominated Investigating Officer in FIR number 201 dated July 31 in Batala city Police Station)”.

“The chairmen of the SITs have been authorised to seek and obtain the support and assistance of any officer/Wing/Unit of the Punjab Police, or any department ofthe Punjab government, or any specialised institutions/laboratories or experts for ensuring proper recording of evidence and making out a foolproof case tosecure conviction of the guilty. The advice of the Law/Prosecuting officers would be taken at different stages of the investigation,” said the DGP.

